ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 391.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

ASML stock traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $883.45. 19,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,565. The company has a market capitalization of $362.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $785.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.23. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $351.09 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.