ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 12-Month High at $887.36

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $887.36 and last traded at $884.81, with a volume of 5423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $871.24.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.25.

The stock has a market cap of $364.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $785.08 and its 200-day moving average is $688.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its position in ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

