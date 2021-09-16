Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,510 ($32.79).

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,852.50 ($24.20) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,018.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,233.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

