Atari Token Price Reaches $0.0667 on Major Exchanges (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $59.14 million and $763,453.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atari Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Atari Token has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Atari Token

Atari Token (ATRI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 886,959,940 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The objective is for the ATARI Token to become the utility token of reference for the videogame industry, either as an in-game token or as a utility token for exchanges of services or products between individuals and/or companies. The ATARI Token may also be collateralized to mint ATARI USD, a stable USD pegged cryptocurrency which can be used in-game on various ATARI platforms, including the ATARI Casino and partnerships within the ATARI Universe. On October 16, 2020, The Atari Group announced the details for a public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange. On November 2, 2020, The Atari Group announced the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system. “

Atari Token Coin Trading

