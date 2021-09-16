Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58 and a beta of 0.65. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.