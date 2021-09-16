Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlas Copco to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

