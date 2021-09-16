Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Shares Gap Up to $9.39

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.70. Atlas Crest Investment shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 7,006 shares changing hands.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Atlas Crest Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIC. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,911,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Crest Investment by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,380,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,267 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,509,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile (NYSE:ACIC)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

