Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Shares Gap Up to $9.39

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.70. Atlas Crest Investment shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 7,006 shares changing hands.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Atlas Crest Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.
Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile (NYSE:ACIC)
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.
Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.