Atlas Protocol Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $197,571.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00073135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00122074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00175248 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.71 or 0.07515959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,291.16 or 0.99906629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00859131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars.

