Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Director Brian K. Ferraioli Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $351.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.
Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
