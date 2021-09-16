Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 365.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 54,804 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.