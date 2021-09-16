Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 116.7% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

