Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $223.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.27 and its 200 day moving average is $217.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.