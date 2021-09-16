Atria Investments LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.10% of MediaAlpha worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $529,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,527.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,672.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,570 shares of company stock worth $6,786,347 in the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -146.71.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

