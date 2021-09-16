Atria Investments LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

SWK opened at $185.71 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day moving average is $201.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.