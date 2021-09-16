Atria Investments LLC Invests $2.79 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 14.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 310,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

