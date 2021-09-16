Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) EVP Sells $489,375.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Bindert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after buying an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

