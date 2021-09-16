Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Acquires 31,000 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$22,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,033,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,424,554.68.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,875.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

Shares of AU stock opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.14 million and a P/E ratio of -12.62.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

