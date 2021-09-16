Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

ATDRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

