Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.910-$5.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.11.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.46. 49,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,581. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

