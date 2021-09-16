AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,750.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley cut AutoZone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $1,650.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,567.06.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,596.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,594.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,477.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in AutoZone by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

