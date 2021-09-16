Aviva PLC Acquires 48,417 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,417 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aspen Technology worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $3,363,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $295,000.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZPN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.