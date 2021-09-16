Aviva PLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,604 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 224,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,881,400. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

