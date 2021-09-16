Aviva PLC Has $6.46 Million Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,649 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,216 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth $9,501,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 865,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 746,472 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

VIV opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

