Aviva PLC Has $6.58 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CGI by 6.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in CGI by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,902,000 after acquiring an additional 226,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth $157,390,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CGI by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 620,565 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

