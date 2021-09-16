Aviva PLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 30.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER stock opened at $122.23 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

