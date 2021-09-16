Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after buying an additional 982,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after acquiring an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $77,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 386,805 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC opened at $174.98 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

