Aviva PLC Sells 5,391 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $290.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.68. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

