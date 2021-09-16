Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0423 on Top Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Axe has a market capitalization of $222,732.93 and approximately $69,737.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.06 or 0.00894860 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.