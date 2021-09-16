Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Trading 12.2% Higher

Shares of Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. 115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXFOF)

Axfood AB engages in retail and wholesale of food through store chains. It operates through the following operating segments: Willys, Hemköp, Snabbgross, and Dagab. The Willys segment is Sweden’s discount grocery chain with a wide and deep assortment in Group-owned stores and online. The Hemköp segment offers through its Group-owned stores, franchise stores and online business an attractively priced and wide assortment with a rich offering of fresh products.

