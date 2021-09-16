Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.67.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.