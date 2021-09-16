Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.90 and last traded at C$9.91. Approximately 1,383,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 330,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.44.

AYA has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$924.15 million and a PE ratio of -793.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.17.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

