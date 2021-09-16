Banano (BAN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $227,045.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and $227,045.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00073100 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00063666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00122383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00176892 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,063,996 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

