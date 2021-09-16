Barclays Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.69 ($44.34).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

