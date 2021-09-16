Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank raised Basf to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.07.

Shares of BASFY opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Basf will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

