Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) vs. National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Head to Head Analysis

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Basic Energy Services and National Energy Services Reunited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.00 -$268.17 million N/A N/A National Energy Services Reunited $834.15 million 1.30 $50.09 million $0.65 18.32

National Energy Services Reunited has higher revenue and earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Basic Energy Services and National Energy Services Reunited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 1 0 3.00

National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.53%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43% National Energy Services Reunited 5.40% 6.01% 3.41%

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats Basic Energy Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing and Water Logistics. The Completion and Remedial Services segment utilizes coiled tubing services, air compressor packages specially configured for underbalanced drilling operations, an array of specialized rental equipment and fishing tools, thru-tubing, and snubbing units. The Well Servicing segment encompasses a full range of services performed with a mobile well servicing rig, including the installation and removal of downhole equipment and elimination of obstructions in the well bore to facilitate the flow of oil and natural gas. The Water Logistics segment focuses in the fleet of trucks and related assets, including specialized tank trucks, storage tanks, water wells, disposal facilities water treatment, and related equipment. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services. The Drilling and Evaluation Services segment offers well testing services, drilling services and rental, fishing and remediation, drilling and workover rigs, wireline logging services, turbines drilling, directional drilling, slickline services, and drilling fluids. The company was founded on January 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

