BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $27,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $375.33 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.27.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $382,555.08. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,620,364.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 145,235 shares in the company, valued at $52,014,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,626 shares of company stock worth $59,228,572. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

