Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $10.84 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 6.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.57. 103,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,609. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.92.

