Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 8,682 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 34.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.46. 179,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.