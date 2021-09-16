Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $10.80 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,726 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13.

