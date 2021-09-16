Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,846. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

