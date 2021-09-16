Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 482 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

