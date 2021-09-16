Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 7,952 Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

AWH opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.06. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 390.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women's Health Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

