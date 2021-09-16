Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Karen Reidy acquired 11,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $249,177.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 13,267 shares of company stock valued at $288,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

BANX opened at $21.93 on Thursday. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.