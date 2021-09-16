Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,050,913.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,119,089 shares of company stock valued at $308,609,521. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNOW opened at $324.08 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

