Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $169,000 in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 29,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

