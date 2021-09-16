Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,388 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 745,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 549,710 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 141.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

