Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 108.8% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 54.6% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

