Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.61.

BSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of BSY stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.83. 3,078,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,633. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.