BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,753 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $177.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.40 and a 200 day moving average of $160.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.