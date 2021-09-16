BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.